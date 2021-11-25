Donors to the Salvation Army have withdrawn their support in response to a racial “Wokeness” initiative.

Some long-time contributors are pulling their support from The Salvation Army as the 156-year-old charity organization opens its Red Kettle Campaign this Christmas season, citing its newly accepted “woke” doctrine as the cause.

The initiative dubbed “Let’s Talk About Racism” is causing considerable worry among devoted followers and faithful Salvationists. In a nutshell, the curriculum describes the Christian church’s alleged racial cooperation and offers action steps for analyzing and combating racism using a “anti-racist” lens and Critical Race Theory.

While real or perceived inequalities in life outcomes (“inequities”) are related not to individual effort and external factors, but to discrimination, definitions of institutional and systemic racism are included. Sections deal with issues such as police brutality, health care, and Black unemployment, all of which are linked to “racial injustice.” That bothers others who point out that The Salvation Army was a pioneer in combating racism long before the rest of the country and more than five decades before the civil rights movement. And they wonder why members of a Christian-based organization that aims to help people of all races in need should be sorry of actions they never committed. “In my opinion, CRT is a Trojan horse that takes in well-intentioned Christian enterprises that naively promote the most serious threat to biblical Christianity I have seen in 50 years because they care about justice and oppose oppression,” wrote Christian apologist and radio talk show host Greg Koukl in a Facebook post earlier this month.

Koukl begins his piece, An Open Letter to The Salvation Army, by alerting TSA that he is discontinuing his monthly donations and redirecting them to another group. Koukl is also the founder and president of Stand to Reason, a non-profit religious organization that “trains Christians to think more clearly about their faith and to defend traditional Christianity in an even-handed manner.” “A large number of academics—black and white, Christian and non-Christian, atheist and theist—have raised the alarm about CRT’s aggressive indoctrination and, frankly, bullying—not to mention the view’s racial essentialism, false witness against virtuous people, and the general destruction it continues to wreak on race relations in this country. We’ve gone back 50 years because of CRT “.. This is a condensed version of the information.