Donors offer to cover the $25K fine imposed by the city of Alabama for renaming a street after a civil rights lawyer.

According to the Associated Press, donors have offered to pay a potential $25,000 fine if Montgomery, Alabama, changes the name of one of its streets honoring the Confederate president to commemorate a Black civil rights lawyer.

Montgomery was the Confederacy’s first capital, and an Alabama statute intended to protect Confederate monuments and memorials allows for a punishment if they are removed.

The Montgomery City Council changed the name of a street from Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue on Tuesday night. Davis, a Black attorney who grew up on the streets during Jim Crow and represented Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks during the civil rights movement, is 90 years old.

The unanimous decision may result in the city being fined $25,000 under a 2017 state law, but Mayor Steven Reed informed news outlets that benefactors have already offered to pay the amount on the city’s behalf.

“We’re becoming a destination for those who want to understand more about the country’s past, both good and bad,” Reed explained. “And this city is a concrete link to that past, block by block. We strive to be like the good. The negative motivates us to change…and to progress toward a more perfect union.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“When I think about people that symbolize the best in our community,” said Reed, the city’s first Black mayor, “[Gray] is clearly at the forefront of that.” He first suggested the adjustment in December.

Gray continues to practice law in Tuskegee, Alabama, just east of Montgomery. The city has kept him informed, he told the Montgomery Advertiser.

“This is a mayor’s project,” he explained. “It was something he said to me. It made me quite pleased. And I’m overjoyed about it.” When Parks was arrested in 1955 for refusing to yield her bus seat to a white man in defiance of the city’s segregation regulations, Gray was a young lawyer. He represented her and King, who was then a young preacher who led the subsequent year-long bus boycott.

Gray is currently representing Tuskegee citizens in a lawsuit to have a Confederate monument removed from the city’s nearly all-Black main square.

The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This is a condensed version of the information.