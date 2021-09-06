Donny Van De Beek speaks out about Manchester United’s ‘blocked’ Everton move.

Donny Van de Beek has spoken out about his failed deadline-day move to Everton and why he chose to stay at Manchester United.

Guido Albers, the agent for the Dutch international, has disclosed that he met with Blues director of football Marcel Brands after his client only earned four league starts in his maiden season in England last year.

Albers says, however, that United vetoed the deal, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promising Van de Beek more playing time in the next season.

When asked if he had been promised a more prominent part in the club’s midfield, the 24-year-old dismissed the notion, saying, “You can never guarantee anything, that’s football.” It’s impossible to predict whether a player will play or not, but I believe I agree that I need to play more.

Van van Beek said of the planned move away from Old Trafford, “I spoke with the manager about [ Everton ] and with the club, and they were clear they want to [keep]me here.”

“The manager was quite complimentary of me, saying, ‘I need you, and I want to keep you here.’

“I have to have faith in him. I believe he will let me go if he doesn’t need me, so I believe he has plans for me. He told Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE YouTube channel, “I just need to work hard and show the people what I can accomplish.”

So far this season, the former Ajax man has had frustratingly limited opportunities, with his representative stating that the club’s re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo “was bad news for us,” triggering their talks with the Toffees.

Van de Beek has already shown himself on Europe’s top stage, having helped his boyhood club reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

However, he has struggled to secure a regular starting role in the Premier League, with both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba occupying midfield positions, highlighting why he explored a move to Goodison Park.

Despite Solskjaer's optimism and United's £40 million investment.