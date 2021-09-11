Donny van de Beek is a risky transfer that Everton should avoid in January.

Everton made a late offer for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, it was revealed in the days following the transfer window’s closure.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford last summer, the Dutch midfielder has been something of an outcast, earning just four Premier League starts throughout the entire season.

He has yet to make an appearance for United this season, and his agent claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford prompted him to look into other options in order to secure regular first-team action this season.

Van van Beek’s agent, Guido Albers, said, “Cristiano arrived on Friday, which we knew was bad news for us.”

“Pogba is a left-sided player, and Cristiano’s arrival means another midfielder, with Pogba shifting away from the left. We spoke with Solskjaer and the board of directors.”

“We decided to look for a club on our own, and our quest led us to Everton. We met with Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri to begin discussions.”

Despite Everton’s clear interest, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejected the move, assuring the 24-year-old that he remained firmly in his plans for the coming season.

Regardless of Solskjaer’s guarantees, with so much competition for spots at United, it’s tough to see how Van de Beek will get regular game time in the coming months, at least enough minutes to keep him happy.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he became available again in January, but would Everton renew their interest, or was the mooted trade purely coincidental?

Van van Beek was most likely identified by Rafael Benitez and Brands as a potential multi-purpose player who might have provided Everton with greater quality and creativity in possession, with the side missing these qualities at the moment.

The United midfielder has shown that he is a neat and tidy player who makes outstanding off-ball movements and usually has a good picture of the play around him in his head.

This means he rarely loses possession and has a great pass completion rate (86.04 percent in the Premier League last season).

