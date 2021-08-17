Donate to these organizations and crowdfunding campaigns to help Afghan refugees.

Following the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan, frantic scenes of Afghans attempting to flee the nation as the Taliban takes control have emerged.

According to the latest UNHCR data, the violence has displaced at least 550,000 Afghans since the beginning of 2021.

President Joe Biden has committed up to $500 million from the US Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund to assist Afghan refugees.

There are also methods for ordinary Americans to aid, with a number of groups assisting Afghans.

Donations to Afghanaid from Non-Governmental Organizations

Afghanaid is a British humanitarian and development organization that helps impoverished people in Afghanistan’s poorest areas.

In response to the current quickly changing circumstances in Afghanistan, it has reopened a number of rural offices to provide emergency assistance to those who have been displaced by the violence.

Financial assistance, food packs and kitchen kits, hygiene kits, and equipment such as lamps, stoves, and gas cylinders are all on the table.

Islamic Relief USA is a non-profit organization dedicated to

Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA) is a relief and development organization based in the United States that is governed by the Quran’s teachings.

For more over two decades, IRUSA has worked with Afghan communities. As the current situation grows, it is assisting displaced families with water, hygiene supplies, and shelter.

“Islamic Relief USA is committing $1 million to Islamic Relief Afghanistan to support internally displaced individuals with food, water storage units, hygiene kits, shelter, and other items to assist them in dealing with their displacement and food insecurity,” Christina Tobias-Nahi, director of communications and public affairs, told This website.

“In addition, Islamic Relief USA continues to support a growing network of US-based social service community organizations that provide refugee support to Afghans and other clients, whether it is English language classes, job skills training, health services, or mental health support to those who have fled violence,” says the organization.

The group has also urged officials in the United States, the United Nations, and the World Bank to promote unfettered access for humanitarian organizations to deliver life-saving initiatives and to expand the number of refugees permitted into the country.

Another initiative run by the charity has partnered with HIAS to provide legal, psychological, and other support to Afghan refugees in Lesvos, Greece. This is a condensed version of the information.