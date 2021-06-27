Donaldson, the new DUP leader, has promised to “correct the wrongs” of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

As the DUP’s designate leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson promised to “correct the mistake” of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

One of the Lagan Valley MP’s top aims in the role will be to remove post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

His announcement came after his leadership campaign received overwhelming support from the DUP’s electoral college of MPs and MLAs.

At a conference in a Co Antrim hotel on Saturday, Sir Jeffrey gained approval from 32 of the college’s 36 members.

Outgoing leader Edwin Poots, who resigned after only three weeks on the job, was noticeably absent from the event.

Sir Jeffrey vowed to bring the party back together after a tumultuous two months after earning what he called the electoral college’s “resounding endorsement.”

Today’s decision, I believe, is a critical first step toward reuniting my party, regaining its power, and delivering the leadership that Northern Ireland requires at this time.

Following the deposition of previous leader Arlene Foster and her successor, Mr Poots, internal tensions have been exposed.

Following Mr Poots’ sudden resignation last week, Sir Jeffrey, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader, was the only contender to put his name forward for the DUP leadership.

“I feel that today’s decision is a critical first step in restoring my party’s unity, strength, and delivering the leadership that Northern Ireland requires at this time,” he added.

“We all accept that the DUP has had a rough and bruising era, and we’ve all played our role in that.

“However, this morning, we are seeing our party reassemble.”

Sir Jeffrey remarked of the disputed Northern Ireland Protocol, which has created an economic border between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, “Northern Ireland is given the right by the Act of Union to trade freely with the rest of our own country and everything that we have.” (This is a brief piece.)