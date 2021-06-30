Donaldson has been confirmed as the DUP’s new leader.

Following a meeting of the DUP’s ruling executive in Belfast, Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was formally validated as the party’s leader.

The party’s 130-strong executive committee convened at the La Mon Hotel to approve the new leader’s appointment.

Following Edwin Poots’ sudden resignation earlier this month, Sir Jeffrey, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader, was the only contender to put his name forward for the DUP leadership.

Sir Jeffrey stated after the meeting that the ratification had been unanimous.

“There are many challenges ahead,” he continued, “but I am convinced that the DUP will meet them together.”

“I am optimistic that the party will now focus on the Assembly elections, and I want to work hard to ensure that the Democratic Unionist Party wins the election once more.”

The MP received the approval of 32 of the DUP’s electoral college of MPs and MLAs over the weekend, securing a majority of the party’s 36 members.

After consecutive revolts toppled former leader Arlene Foster and her replacement, Mr Poots, internal fissures within the DUP have been exposed.

Mr Poots died only a few weeks after barely defeating Sir Jeffrey in the leadership election to succeed Mrs Foster.

Mr Poots resigned after pressing through with the reconstitution of Stormont’s power-sharing Executive with Sinn Fein, despite the fact that a large majority of his MPs and MLAs were adamantly opposed to the plan.

Internal resistance to Mr Poots’ decision to appoint a first minister to run the cabinet with the republican party was fueled by fury at a UK Government vow to offer Sinn Fein a significant concession on Irish language rules.

Sir Jeffrey has made it clear that he intends to return to Stormont and take over as First Minister.

Sir Jeffrey has made it clear that he intends to return to Stormont and take over as First Minister.

However, the timing of that transition is unknown. To re-enter the Assembly, he would have to call a legislative by-election in Lagan Valley, which he has done.