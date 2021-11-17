Donald Trump’s Well Wishes Make Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother ‘Grateful’

Donald Trump’s praise for Ghislaine Maxwell was “surprising,” according to her brother, who added that he was “grateful.”

In July of last year, after her arrest on sex trafficking charges tied to her former lover Jeffrey Epstein, the former president was asked about the British socialite.

Maxwell is ready for her trial later this month, where prosecutors will allege that between 1994 and 2004, she groomed youngsters for Epstein to abuse. She entered a not guilty plea.

“I don’t know, I haven’t really been watching it very much,” Trump said at a press conference in July. To be honest, all I want to do is wish her well.

“I’ve met her a few times over the years, especially since I used to live in Palm Beach and I assume they did as well. But, whatever the case may be, I wish her well.” Ghislaine’s brother, Ian Maxwell, expressed his thanks in an upcoming Paramount+ docuseries produced by See It Now Studios and Fremantle.

“I can’t think of anyone wishing Ghislaine well right now except friends and family,” he remarked. That is not the story.

“So, for the president of the United States to rise up and wish her well when she was asked a question was unexpected, and I was grateful.”

He claimed that his sister was only being prosecuted because Epstein’s second trial was postponed due to his death in August 2019.

“They lost him, so someone had to pay the price—the patsy,” Ian Maxwell explained. Ghislaine is paying the price, and she pays it on a daily basis.

“How can it be correct that she’s now spent more time in jail than Jeffrey Epstein?”

“I believe it’s horrible, and these individuals are going to burn in hell,” Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome told CBS.

“Ghislaine was Jeffrey’s right hand, like the lieutenant of the entire pyramid,” she continued. She made certain that we all stayed in order and that when we were summoned to his room, we did so.” “I detest her more, Ghislaine more, far more, because she’s a woman and she fed women to him,” Maria Farmer, one of the earliest alleged Epstein victims, claimed. Virginia Giuffre, a Prince Andrew accuser, responded to Trump’s words at the time, writing on Twitter, “What a weird statement.” According to Ian Maxwell. This is a condensed version of the information.