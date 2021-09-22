Donald Trump’s campaign knew it was making false election fraud accusations, according to a lawsuit filed by Dominion.

Dominion Systems, the voting systems business at the center of conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 presidential election in the United States, has compelled former President Donald Trump’s team to confess they knew the allegations of election fraud were false all along.

An internal memo unearthed in Dominion’s defamation case against the Trump campaign showed the campaign’s lawyers had previously established that the claims it leveled at the company were false.

The Trump campaign’s deputy director for communications, according to emails dated Nov. 13, 2020, sought out to employees to “substantiate or refute” the charges leveled against Dominion. Surrogates such lawyer Sidney Powell and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed that Dominion purposefully manipulated votes in favor of Biden after Trump’s loss to now-President Joe Biden.

They said Dominion was involved in a massive international conspiracy to depose Trump, which included the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, liberal financier George Soros, and another voting technology business, Smartmatic. The campaign and its acolytes went even further, accusing Dominion of sympathizing with far-left Antifa demonstrators, whom Trump has labeled of being domestic terrorists.

The letter reveals that no member of the campaign team came to the conclusion that the assertions were true. In the aftermath of the election, the Trump campaign and its allies filed roughly 60 election fraud cases, none of which were found to be valid by a court. In several of their lawsuits, judges reprimanded the Trump legal team for making baseless arguments and a lack of grasp of the constitution.

It’s unclear whether Trump was aware of the memo, but the campaign’s communication team made no mention of it in its messaging. Trump, Giuliani, and their associates, such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, have continued to make conspiratorial claims that were sparked by the election past November and into the present.

In a second deposition, Giuliani hinted at the existence of the memo, but claimed he believed those who drafted it wanted Trump to lose so they could “raise money.”

Both Dominion and Smartmatic have filed lawsuits seeking recompense for the reputational harm caused by the conspiracies. Smartmatic has filed suit against Fox Corporation, Fox News Network, Giuliani, and Powell for spreading false information about the company. Dominion filed their own multibillion-dollar claims, but Lindell, conservative news networks Newsmax and One America News, and Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne were added to the list. Brief News from Washington Newsday.