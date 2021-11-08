Donald Trump wanted the Republican Party to ‘Lose Forever’ without him, according to a new book.

According to a new book, Donald Trump warned Republican leaders in the last hours of his administration that he would form a new political party and that without him, the GOP would “lose forever.”

According to the book, Trump canceled the plans after party leaders threatened to stop paying any legal fees he suffered during post-election battles, as well as rendering a 40 million-strong email list of Trump supporters “worthless.”

Its author, ABC News’ chief Washington reporter Jonathan Karl, documented the heated exchange in his upcoming book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, claiming two anonymous sources “with direct knowledge of these events.”

“I’m finished. I’m forming my own political party.” When Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), called to say him farewell during his last journey onboard Air Force One on January 20, Trump allegedly informed her.

McDaniel informed the outgoing president, “You cannot do that.” “If you do, we’ll be doomed to lose forever.” “Exactly. You’ll be a loser for the rest of your life if you don’ “Trump retaliated. “I don’t give a damn.” According to the book, Trump’s goal was to avenge the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him for the second time, as well as a perceived lack of support for his vows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“This is what Republicans get for not standing up for me,” Trump said McDaniel on the call, according to the book, which also included Donald Trump Jr.

After that, McDaniel is reported to have tried to persuade Trump that forming his own political party would likewise destroy him.

“This isn’t what the people who relied on you, who believed in you, deserved,” McDaniel said. “You’re going to ruin your reputation. You’ll be finished in no time.” Unverified allegations that Trump was forming a breakaway party were circulating around the same time, with Trump predicting a comeback as he exited the White House.

According to Karl, Trump’s warning sparked a four-day furious debate in the GOP.

“McDaniel and her leadership team made it plain that if Trump left, the party would immediately stop paying legal fees incurred during post-election disputes,” according to an excerpt from the book.

Four Trump-linked political action organizations would go on to spend $7.9 million on legal fees relating to Trump’s 2020 recount and his re-election. This is a condensed version of the information.