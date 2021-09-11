Donald Trump takes aim at Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, calling them “horrible.”

Former President Donald Trump has chastised Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel for assaulting him on their shows, despite the fact that both men had previously treated him well.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, who also criticized Fallon and Kimmel, while Trump recounted a famous event in 2016 in which Fallon grabbed his hair.

Fallon, who broadcasts The Tonight Show on NBC, and Kimmel, who hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, have both made jokes about the former president.

Before talking about late-night comics, Trump praised Gutfeld, saying he was both funny and serious and that his show was doing well.

“Why can’t these other individuals be beaten?” I kept asking. Trump stated his opinion. “They’re dreadful. All of them are familiar to me. Why aren’t they able to be defeated?

“And Jimmy Fallon, remember the hair?” says the narrator.

Fallon had Trump as a guest on his show during the 2016 presidential race, and in a famous incident, asked to stroke the then-Republican candidate’s hair. Fallon was chastised for what some saw as trivializing a hugely divisive candidate.

Fallon “was having a terrific time until his friends came after him,” Gutfeld answered.

Trump acknowledged that he was having a wonderful time. “Can I touch your hair?” he inquired. And I answered, “I’d prefer not have you,” but if you insist, he begins to muck things up. ‘It’s your hair,’ he remarked, and that was the end of it.

“And then what happens?” says the narrator. They pursue him, and he apologizes. By the way, he received excellent reviews. It was fantastic.”

Fallon’s show, according to Gutfeld, has “never been the same” after he apologized for the event.

“And so I’m doing it – they did advertisements at first, and then they went after him,” Trump continued. They claimed to have made me more human. Has it made me more human? – by actually doing it. How dare you, you’ve made him human; do you realize what you’ve done?

"Instead of saying, hey, I got the highest numbers, the show is doing fantastic – and his program was doing great – and he was always a good man, and I thought he was a nice guy, he apologized. He had the appearance of one.