Donald Trump revives the Ilhan Omar conspiracy theory, claiming that she has ‘abandoned’ her country.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been accused of “abandoning her former nation” by former President Donald Trump, who has repeated an unfounded conspiracy theory about the congressman.

Omar came to the United States as a 12-year-old Somali refugee in 1995 and earned an American citizen five years later. In a statement released on Tuesday, Trump slammed Omar. Representative Lauren Boebert, a close admirer of the former president, made anti-Muslim statements about the Minnesota Democrat, which sparked a blaze of controversy.

“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar should apologize for marrying her brother, committing large-scale immigration and electoral fraud, wishing Israel’s destruction, and effectively leaving her previous nation, which has no government,” Trump stated. “This is exactly what she wants for the United States!” Right-wing groups, including Trump, have perpetuated a conspiracy allegation that Omar secretly married her brother in order to assist him acquire residency in the United States. Although if accurate, the assertion would amount to immigration fraud, there is no reliable evidence to back up the claim. According to the notion, Omar’s ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen, was her brother.

In addition to the absence of documentation, Omar and her confirmed siblings became citizens of the United States. Instead of resorting to deception, an additional sibling may have applied for permanent residency on the basis of being the sibling of a citizen. The claims are “absurd and disrespectful,” according to the representative. During a campaign speech in Florida in October 2020, Trump said that Omar “came in here and married her brother or something” and that she “comes from a place that doesn’t even have a government,” similar to his assertion on Tuesday. Despite the fact that Omar is the sole foreign-born member of the group, Trump tweeted in July 2019 that she and the other leftist politicians known as “the Squad” should “go back and help rebuild the terribly broken and crime infested regions from which they came.”

On the House floor, Boebert faced backlash for referring to Omar as a member of the “Jihad Squad.” After implying that a Capitol police officer could feel safe around Omar because she was, the Colorado Republican drew even more fire. This is a condensed version of the information.