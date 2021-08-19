Donald Trump promotes the COVID-19 vaccine and declares himself “very proud” of it.

Former President Donald Trump says the COVID-19 vaccine is “extremely proud” of him and that he would “love” to see more people become vaccinated.

During a Wednesday interview on Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly Tonight, Trump boasted that he had purchased “billions and billions of dollars” worth of vaccination doses in advance while serving as president and gently advised his supporters to get the vaccine.

The vaccination, according to the former president, averted the COVID-19 pandemic death toll from exceeding the even higher toll of up to 100 million people who died during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 to 1920.

Trump told host Greg Kelly, “I’m quite proud of the vaccination.” “I’ve taken it, and I’m sure you’ve taken it as well. But I’m quite pleased with it. I believe we may face a repeat of the Spanish Flu of 1917 [sic], which killed up to 100 million people.”

“I spent billions of dollars on the vaccine, which is why we’ve been taking it for so long,” Trump continued. “Without that, we’d be in serious trouble. And, while I believe that individuals should have their freedoms and all that, I’d love to see them get the vaccine.”

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business on Wednesday, Trump made similar remarks. The “problem with people not wanting to take” the vaccination, which he proposed could be termed the “Trumpcine” in April, was due to the public’s lack of trust in President Joe Biden, according to the former president.

Trump told Bartiromo, “I’m proud of the vaccine, I’ve taken the vaccine, I’m very, very pleased of it.” “You didn’t have this problem when I was president with people refusing to take it. They refuse to accept it because they distrust Biden and the Biden administration.”

“You didn’t have people protesting the vaccine when I was president,” he remarked. “Everyone wanted it, and we were dispensing over a million shots every day… Now it’s making its way back through the Delta… People that get [the vaccine]get better lot faster, which is crucial to know, and they don’t get sick nearly as much.”

