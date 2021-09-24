Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden by an even larger margin, according to Arizona audit results.

According to an election audit draft report, a hand recount of Maricopa County’s 2020 presidential election vote confirmed official results that showed Joe Biden won.

Auditors in Arizona discovered that Donald Trump’s election was not rigged, as some of his supporters alleged, and that the former president lost by more votes than the official numbers indicated.

Trump received 45,469 fewer votes than Biden in the hand count, compared to 45,109 in prior county results—a relatively tiny difference of 360 votes.

It also gave Biden an extra 99 votes, bringing his total to 1,040,873 from 1,040,774.

Overall, the hand count and the county’s certified ballot count differed by less than 1,000 votes, according to the draft report.

The Arizona Republic obtained and studied the report created by Cyber Ninjas, the Arizona Senate’s primary contractor, and several subcontractors.

The “Maricopa County Forensic Audit,” a 110-page report, makes recommendations for changes to state elections law as well as suggestions for how the county might better keep voter information up to date, handle ballots, and maintain voting machine security.

Nonprofits established up by Trump’s allies and people in the “Stop the Steal” movement hired Cyber Ninjas millions of dollars to do the audit. Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, has stated that any payments will have no bearing on the audit.

On Friday, at 1 p.m. E.T., the final report will be presented to state senators.