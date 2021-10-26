Donald Trump Jr. wonders why the most expensive Thanksgiving meal in history will be served.

Donald Trump Jr. has speculated that the Biden administration is to responsible for this year’s Thanksgiving meal being the most expensive in the holiday’s history.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son shared a tweet from The New York Times that included an item about the cost of the dinner and alluded to past criticism of the administration in July.

The story did not address President Joe Biden, but it did highlight the supply chain’s continuous issues and the rising cost of materials.

“Thanksgiving 2021 is shaping up to be the most costly supper in the history of the event,” the newspaper’s official account tweeted. From the turkey to the after-dinner coffee, nearly every component is projected to cost more than before.” “Wait what happened???” tweeted Trump Jr. in response. “We should be happy for saving $.16 on my 4th of July BBQ that the government was gracious enough to allow me to have,” I was told sanctimoniously. Trump Jr. was alluding to a White House tweet and press release released before of the Fourth of July holiday, which were widely mocked on social media for claiming that consumers would save 16 cents on their cookouts this year compared to the prior year.

What the hell happened??? I was told, sanctimoniously, that we should be happy for saving $.16 on my 4th of July BBQ, which the government had graciously provided for me. https://t.co/Pd7OA2U46z Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) is a Twitter user. 26th of October, 2021 On July 1, the White House tweeted: “Are you having a cookout this year?” On the news, there’s ketchup. The cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year, according to the Farm Bureau. It’s a fact you need to know (d). The Biden economic plan is working like a charm. And that is something we can all look forward to.” The tweet included images depicting price reductions, such as a 1% reduction in the price of a 13-ounce bag of potato chips and a 2% reduction in the price of a three-pound chunk of center cut pork chops.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food was up 4.6 percent, according to a New York Times piece tweeted by Trump Jr. on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.