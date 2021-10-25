Donald Trump Jr. has been chastised for selling shirts mocking Alec Baldwin’s set shooting for the film “Rust.”

After selling a shirt mocking Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust,” Donald Trump Jr. has received anger on social media.

A few days after the event, Trump Jr. began selling $27.99 t-shirts on his website that said, “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”

Baldwin was given a replica gun last week that he thought was safe to use. When he discharged the weapon, however, it killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and seriously injured director Joel Souza.

On Monday, the hashtag “Don Jr.” began trending on Twitter, with users criticizing the former president’s son for mocking the fatal shooting.

“Don Jr. exploiting the tragedy on the set to poke fun at Alec Baldwin exemplifies why that family should never be in power. One post said, “Someone lost their life, and he just wants to use it for a personal vendetta.”

Another commenter speculated that Trump Jr. decided to sell the shirts because he was enraged by Baldwin’s portrayal of his father on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“The Radical Right, led by moron Don Jr., is pursuing #AlecBaldwin for the unintentional shooting!” They’re still enraged about Baldwin’s #SNL portrayal of #Trump, which made him look like a giant clown! #Baldwin will not be harmed in any way! But #TFG should be imprisoned indefinitely!” look at the tweet

On Season 42 of “SNL,” Baldwin debuted as Trump. He won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his impersonations of the previous president.

Following the tragedy on the set of “Rust,” a source told People that Baldwin is “cancelling additional projects.”