Donald Trump Jr. calls it a “disgrace” that a Marine officer was “fired” after a viral video went viral.

On Friday, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son moved to Twitter to retweet the Marine’s video and express his fury that he had been “fired” as a result of his remarks.

Following the incident near Kabul airport that killed 13 US troops, including 11 Marines, Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller shared the footage to Facebook and LinkedIn on Thursday. He seemed to criticize retired general Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Marine Corps Commandant David Berger, a four-star general, was similarly chastised by Scheller for a message he addressed to Marines on how they could feel about the pullout from Afghanistan.

Scheller posted on Facebook on Friday that he had been dismissed of duty. He’ll be leaving the military.

“The woke generals may harass Tucker Carlson on Twitter and talk about ‘white fury’ in front of Congress, but merely demanding accountability for their deadly mistakes…gets you fired,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

He responded, “What a disgrace.”

August 27, 2021 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr)

Scheller was dressed in uniform in the video and stated that he personally knew someone murdered in the incident on Thursday. “I am willing to throw it all away to say to my top leaders: ‘I want accountability,’” Scheller remarked while commanding the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion at the School of Infantry East.

He claimed he was willing to sacrifice his present battalion commander’s seat, retirement, and family stability in order to say some of the things he wanted to say, and that by doing so, he would be able to demand “the same honesty, integrity, and accountability” from his senior colleagues.

Scheller explained, "I've killed people and I seek counseling, and that's fine." "There will be a time for it. But it's not because of the Marines on the battlefield that people are so furious on social media right now.