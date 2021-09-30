Donald Trump Jr. believes in Dog the Bounty Hunter more than the FBI in locating Brian Laundrie.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s pursuit for Brian Laundrie has been praised by Donald Trump Jr., while the FBI has been chastised.

On Wednesday night, Trump tweeted that he has “much more faith in Dog The Bounty Hunter locating this scoundrel than the FBI.” Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance and killing of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, and the FBI is launching a nationwide manhunt for him. Chapman recently began his own hunt, sparking a 911 call when he arrived at Laundrie’s parents’ house in Florida.

I’m considerably more confident in Dog The Bounty Hunter catching this thug than I am in the FBI. https://t.co/K1mU8OYKmS

30 September 2021 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr)

Trump’s lack of “confidence” in the FBI could be tied to the fact that his father, former President Donald Trump, was probed by the agency for much of his term. Just before the 2020 presidential election, Trump Jr. tweeted his displeasure with the FBI for taking so long to investigate a laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

Chapman and his independent hunt for Laundrie have recently been praised by a number of conservative figures, including the former president’s son. On Tuesday, alt-right favorite and Trump supporter Jack Posobiec stated that Chapman’s achievement would show that federal law enforcement authorities are “a joke.”

“Will people realize how much of a farce the national security services are when Dog the Bounty Hunter finds Brian Laundrie before the FBI?” Posobiec sent out a tweet. “Way to go, Dog!”

Since starting his search on Saturday, Chapman has gotten a flood of tips, according to him. According to Fox News, he hired a K-9 search and rescue team on Wednesday to assist him in his search for Laundrie on the remote island of Egmont Key off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida. As of Wednesday evening, the reality star’s quest had apparently come up short.

“We’re out here on the island,” Chapman said earlier in the day in a Twitter video update on the search. “This would be and might be an ideal hiding place for him. There aren’t many people out here, but we’ll be fighting a lot of environmental issues. So, let’s get started. The hunt is on. This is a condensed version of the information.