Donald Trump Jr. backs his father’s latest broadside at General Milley.

After calling General Mark Milley a “f***ing moron” in his latest jab at the high-profile military leader, Donald Trump Jr. has backed his father.

On Saturday, Trump Jr. posted a video on social media ridiculing Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley during an impromptu speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

After hitting out at Gen. Milley and commenting on the disastrous US pullout from Afghanistan in August, the crowd erupted in applause.

The senior Trump decried the amount of US equipment that was left behind during the unsuccessful attempt to flee the nation in his speech.

“You think it’s cheaper to leave it there so they can have it than to fill it up with gas and fly it into Pakistan or back to our country?” Trump asked.

“Yes, sir, we think it’s cheaper,” Trump said, insulting Gen. Milley by mimicking him.

“That’s when I recognized he was a f***ing moron,” the former President said.

On Sunday, Trump Jr. tweeted a video of his father’s speech, asking, “Where’s the lie?” Millet [sic]“couldn’t have seen this coming” after 20 years in Afghanistan. You’d have to be a stupid after 20 years if you didn’t see it coming…literally any boots on the ground guy would have seen it coming, but he didn’t. He was too preoccupied with CRT [critical racial theory]to be concerned about winning wars.” The US Department of Defense has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

The former president’s criticism of Gen. Milley is not the first time he has slammed the highest-ranking military official in the United States.

He earlier slammed Gen. Milley after a report claimed he spoke with his Chinese counterpart General Li Zuocheng in October 2020 and January 2021 to reassure him that the US would not attack China and that if it did, he would be notified.

“Milley never told me about calls to China,” the former commander-in-chief stated in a September statement, according to The Washington Post. He didn’t inform many other people, either, from what I hear. He put our country in grave peril, but President Xi would have called me if he knew better.

“It’s Milley’s way.” This is a condensed version of the information.