Donald Trump is the subject of a wealth investigation on his golf course purchases.

The highest court in Scotland has granted campaigners permission to seek a judicial review of Donald Trump’s unaccounted wealth, amid ongoing calls to investigate how the former president was able to buy two golf courses in the nation.

Avaaz, a non-profit activism organization located in the United States, has launched a petition to seek an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) against Trump, which is a court order granted by a British court forcing an individual to identify their financial sources, commonly known as a “McMafia” order.

Politicians and activists have demanded a probe into how Trump paid for his two Scottish golf courses, Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, using all cash.

The properties were purchased and developed for more than $300 million (£217 million) by Trump.

According to the petition, there are “no reasonable grounds” to believe that Trump’s known sources of legitimately earned revenue would have been adequate to cover the cost of the gold courses.

Lord Sandison of Scotland’s Court of Session allowed the petition, concluding that there was a “sensible legal argument to be had” on the issues addressed by the petition, and granting “authority for the petition to proceed without condition or restriction.”

By a vote of 89 to 32 in February, the Scottish parliament rejected a proposal for the government to investigate how Trump paid for the golf clubs.

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens and the author of the UWO motion in Scotland’s parliament, has hailed the judge’s ruling.

He told The Scotsman, “I’m delighted we’ve taken a step forward in figuring out why Trump’s commercial interests in Scotland haven’t been scrutinized.”

“The Scottish Government should never have had to face a judicial challenge from an NGO to confirm or deny whether they will seek a ‘McMafia’ order.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.