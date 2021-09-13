Donald Trump is similar to Robert E. Lee, according to Jim Acosta, because they are both losers.

Donald Trump, according to CNN’s Jim Acosta, identifies with Gen. Robert E. Lee because they are both “losers.”

On Sunday evening, Acosta made the remark during an interview with Trump’s niece, Mary Trump.

He mentioned that the former president had spoken out against the recent removal of the Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia—one of the country’s most famous Confederate monuments—which Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered to be removed following nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death last summer.

When the statue was taken down last week, Donald Trump said, “Our culture is being destroyed,” and praised Lee as “the greatest tactician of all time.”

Mary Trump: Robert E. Lee was a traitor to this country who was directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, which sounds eerily familiar, so perhaps Donald Trump identifies with him… Acosta: And maybe he recognizes himself as a loser picture. twitter.com/AcvLWCrXEN

He also claimed that if Lee had led forces in Afghanistan, the conflict would have ended in “a complete and absolute victory many years ago.”

“How do you begin? After reading a portion of the statement, Acosta stated, “It’s really perplexing in its brainlessness and just lunacy.”

“And it’s dangerous because people listen to him, and shockingly, as you mentioned, 63 percent of Republicans want him to be their party’s leader,” Mary Trump remarked.

“He seems to forget that he was commander-in-chief for four years and did nothing but damage our position in Afghanistan, first and foremost,” she continued.

“Secondly, he obviously has no knowledge of American history. Robert E. Lee was not a brilliant general by any stretch of the imagination. Furthermore, Robert E. Lee was a traitor to this country who was directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, which sounds eerily familiar, so perhaps that is why Donald identifies with him so strongly.”

“Perhaps he identifies with the reality that he’s a loser,” Acosta speculated at this point.

“He lost,” Acosta remarked. Trump was defeated. Both of them are losers.”

"Unfortunately, I don't think his supporters see him as a bitter loser, despite the fact that he is, because it's a fiction.