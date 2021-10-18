Donald Trump is seeking $45 from supporters to help’solve the election fraud.’

Despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud, members of Donald Trump’s mailing list have being requested to give $45 each to “address the election fraud of 2020.”

The request for cash comes just weeks after former President Trump declared that Republicans “will not be voting” in the 2022 midterm and 2024 general elections until voter fraud is “fixed.”

Despite no proof to back the assertion, Trump has frequently promoted the myth that voting fraud was to blame for his presidential defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.

In the weeks after the election, multiple lawsuits alleging widespread fraud were dismissed because Trump’s lawyers failed to provide any serious evidence.

More recently, during an audit that ended in September, a hand recount in Maricopa County, Arizona, found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Since the audit, which was mostly funded by Trump supporters, the ex-president has shifted his focus to pushing for a review of the election results in Arizona’s Pima County.

“We need at least $45 from EVERY Patriot reading this email,” according to a message issued on Trump’s behalf, in order to “defend our elections from the lying Left and WIN BIG in 2022 and then again in 2024.”

Despite widespread conjecture, Trump has yet to clarify whether or not he will run for president in 2024; nonetheless, the former president has resumed campaign-style rallies in recent months, most recently speaking to crowds in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 9.

Any campaign is sure to be expensive.

In 2020, presidential candidates spent $6.6 billion on their campaigns, which is more than the previous two presidential elections combined. More than $8 million in products, like as MAGA hats, was spent by Team Trump.

While the 75-year-old can still count on significant Republican support, Joe Biden’s approval rating has dipped as a result of his recent struggles.

Recent polling reveals that if both candidates run for president in 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be the greatest candidate to take on Trump.

However, David A. Bateman, an associate professor in the Department of Government at Cornell University, has told The Washington Newsday that any other Republican challenger would have a difficult time defeating Trump.

“No one has been able to duplicate Trump’s singular attraction.” None of his imitators have the ability to bully. This is a condensed version of the information.