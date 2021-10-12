Donald Trump is planning to sell his Washington, D.C. hotel after records show he has lost millions of dollars in revenue.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that former President Donald Trump’s corporation is negotiating selling the lease to its luxurious Washington, D.C. hotel in a deal worth up to $370 million.

The Trump Organization is apparently in talks with CGI Merchant Group, a Miami-based investment group that styles itself as a “mindful” investment firm, to acquire its lease on the federally-owned Old Post Office building, which currently houses the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

According to the Wall Street Journal, if CGI acquires the lease from the Trump Organization, it intends to replace the Trump name on the hotel with that of another hotel operator. CGI is apparently in talks with other hotel firms, including Hilton Worldwide Holdings, about operating the hotel under Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria luxury brand, according to the Journal.

The federal government owns the building, according to CNBC, and the hotel’s original lease is for 60 years, with a payment of $3 million per year for the duration of the contract. According to the Wall Street Journal, there are extensions that will bring the lease’s term close to 100 years.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the sale of the hotel lease might fetch up to $400 million, more than doubling the Trump Organization’s initial investment of $200 million in converting the building into a hotel.

Trump won the rights to run a hotel in the skyscraper in 2012, beating out Hilton and Marriot International. When the hotel finally opened in October 2016, Trump touted it as proof of his ability to collaborate with the federal government.

He noted at the time, “A project like this demonstrates what is possible when a team works together for a completely unified goal.” “It also demonstrates how to cooperate with our government and accomplish goals.” The hotel became a popular meeting spot for Republicans after its opening and Trump’s election. During Trump’s presidency, the hotel was frequented by cabinet officials, major contributors, lobbyists, politicians, and members of the Trump family.

The news of the probable sale of the hotel lease came after the House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a report stating that the hotel. This is a condensed version of the information.