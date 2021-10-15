Donald Trump is not ‘off limits’ for a subpoena on January 6, according to the committee chair.

Chairman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss. ), has refused to rule out issuing a subpoena for former President Donald Trump.

Thompson made the comments during a Thursday interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Former Trump officials and those engaged in arranging the protest that preceded the Capitol attack, which occurred when Congress was convening to officially recognize President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, have already been served with subpoenas demanding testimony and proof. Thompson was questioned by Blitzer if the previous president could be next.

“At this time, Wolf,” Thompson continued, “nobody is off bounds to a subpoena from this committee.”

Thompson claimed that he had not been approached by Trump’s legal team and that he had only heard from Trump through public pronouncements—Trump routinely refers to the select committee as “the unselect committee” in his statements.

“Everyone I know watched what happened on January 6th,” Thompson explained. “If former President Trump believes he can get away with what happened on January 6th by being nice with his press releases, he is in for a rude awakening.” Trump’s administration was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who was one of four senior Trump administration individuals summoned by the committee last month, has refused to cooperate with the subpoena, claiming that Trump instructed him to do so. According to The New York Times, Trump’s lawyer recently addressed letters to all four former officials urging them to ignore the subpoenas.

Trump has also stated that he will “fight” the subpoenas and protect “the Office of the President of the United States” using executive privilege, which he may no longer have as an ex-president. Earlier last month, Trump tried to use executive privilege to prevent the committee from getting records, but Biden, who had unequivocal executive privilege as the sitting president, dismissed Trump’s claim.

Bannon’s reluctance to comply with the panel’s demands could have repercussions. Thompson said in a statement on Thursday that the committee will decide next week on whether to press charges against Bannon for refusing to comply with the subpoena.

