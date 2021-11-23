Donald Trump is hosting a $1000 per person event. Florida Candidate’s Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

A fundraiser for a Florida congressional candidate sponsored by Donald Trump will be held at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club.

On December 7, Anna Paulina Luna, who is running for Florida’s 13th District, which is being vacated by Democrat Charlie Crist as he campaigns for governor, will join Trump at the event.

The exclusive reception at the Palm Beach resort will cost $1,000 per person. According to Florida Politics, the money will be donated to the APL Victory Fund, which is made up of Luna’s official campaign fundraising account and the APL PAC.

In September, Trump announced his support for Luna in Florida’s 13th District, hailing the Air Force veteran as a “fighter.”

“Anna Paulina Luna, who is running for Congress in Florida, is a fierce combatant.” “Unlike her RINO [Republican in Name Only] opponents, she is an Air Force veteran who puts America first,” Trump stated.

“Anna is dedicated to protecting Florida’s gorgeous coasts, preserving secure borders, and helping our Veterans.” This is a crucial race since it is the ‘key’ to regaining control of the House.

“Anna is a fighter and a victor, and now is the moment for all America First Republicans to rally behind her powerful campaign.” Anna has my full and entire support.” Luna previously won the Republican primary and campaigned against Rep. Crist in 2020, but lost by more than 6 percentage points to the Democrat.

She formerly worked for Charlie Kirk’s conservative group Turning Points USA as the Director of Hispanic Engagement.

In the polls, there has been a significant increase in the number of people who support

Luna appears to be benefiting from Trump’s backing in the polls.

According to a poll done by St. Pete Polls between October 23 and 24, more than 36% of registered voters stated they would vote for Luna if they had to choose between her and the other probable Republican challengers Audrey Henson (2.1%), Amanda Makki (6.4%), and Matt Tito (6.4%). (2.7 percent).

When asked if they would vote for Luna now that they know she is the only candidate backed by Trump, the number of people who answered they would increased to 62.4 percent.

When it was revealed that Luna is endorsed by, those who were unsure about voting reduced as well. This is a condensed version of the information.