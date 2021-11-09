Donald Trump is described as “abjectly stupid” by Ann Coulter.

Former President Donald Trump has been accused of “betraying” his followers and being “abjectly foolish” for failing to deliver on his promise to build a border wall, according to conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Despite writing the best-selling In Trump We Trust, E Pluribus Awesome! ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Coulter has become increasingly critical of the former president.

In an interview with Andrew Sullivan’s Dishcast on November 5, Coulter stated she understood what Trump’s character was like before he was elected, but she voted for him regardless because of his immigration policies and promise to build a wall along the southern border.

She told Sullivan, “I was well aware of what a narcissistic, stupid, tacky, nasty, arriviste this guy was.” “I was aware of it. The one thing I misjudged, and in fact, did not see, is how incredibly stupid the man is.” She accused Trump of “breaking his promises” and “directly betraying his base,” which she described as “Americans who have waited their entire lives for someone to care about them.” During her 2016 campaign for In Trump We Trust, she said media told her, “‘Oh he’s not really going to build the wall,'” she stated. “I’d chuckle and say, ‘No, all he has to do now is construct the wall.'” My theory was that if he does not construct the wall, he will lose his reelection bid. He didn’t build the wall, and he didn’t get re-elected,” she explained. “I can’t see someone being so foolish as to run on one thing and then do nothing.” During Trump’s presidency and since he left office, Coulter’s criticism of him has grown.

She chastised Trump in 2018 for his attacks on Jeff Sessions, Trump’s then-attorney general, whom she described as the “one person” in his administration “who did something about immigration.”

She dubbed Trump “the most disloyal genuine retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office” in May 2020, after the former president urged Alabama voters to “not trust Jeff Sessions” and instead support Tommy Tuberville, Sessions’ GOP Senate seat candidate.

