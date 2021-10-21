Donald Trump is accused of stealing code from Mastodon for his ‘Truth’ website.

Former President Donald Trump’s new social network, “Truth Social,” looks to be based on Mastodon’s social media platform, according to the inventor of Mastodon, which provides free open-source software that allows users to establish social networks.

Trump revealed on Wednesday that Truth Social would be available to a select group of invited guests in November, then to all users in the first quarter of 2022.

While Trump’s social network has yet to go live, Motherboard, Vice’s technology blog, revealed on Thursday that some users have already registered profiles and posted screenshots of the platform online.

Truth Social is “definitely based on Mastodon,” according to Eugen Rochko, the founder and principal developer of Mastodon, based on screenshots he’s seen.

In response to a screenshot of Trump’s social network site, Mastodon tweeted Thursday, “Well that looks familiar.” Mikael Thalen, a writer with The Daily Dot, shared the screenshot, claiming that he was able to make an account on the new platform.

On ‘Truth Social,’ former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform, I was able to create an account using the handle @donaldtrump.

Despite the fact that the site is not yet live, a URL has been uncovered that allows people to join up. pic.twitter.com/MRMQzjNhma October 21, 2021 — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) Truth Social’s website indicates that all of its source code is “private,” which could clash with Mastodon’s license, according to Motherboard.

“The most important thing to remember is that Mastodon is free software, licensed under the AGPLv3 license, which means that anyone can use it as long as they follow the terms of the license. The important aspect of the license is making the source code and any modifications to it publicly available,” Rochko told Motherboard, adding that declaring Truth Social’s code proprietary “would be a problem, as that would suggest a license breach.”” Trump said he was launching Truth Social “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech” in a statement on Wednesday. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a sizable Twitter following, but your beloved American president remains unheard. This is intolerable “Trump stated his opinion.

Several social media platforms, including Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch, have blocked or suspended the former president.

