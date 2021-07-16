Donald Trump claims that in a post-election coup, he would not have employed military force.

Former US President Donald Trump has stated that if he had lost the election, he would not have utilized the military to illegally grab control of the government.

He did, however, hint that if he had attempted a coup, it would not have been with his top military aide.

Mr Trump replied to disclosures in a new book describing General Mark Milley’s fears that the outgoing president would organize a coup during his final weeks in office with a lengthy statement.

Mr Trump stated that he was “not into coups” and that he “never threatened, or spoke about, a coup of our Government” to anyone. At the same time, he stated that “if I were to stage a coup, one of the last persons I would want to do it with is” Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

The mere mention of a coup was a startling remark from a former president, especially one who left office under the cloud of a violent insurgency he helped incite at the US Capitol in January in an attempt to thwart Democrat Joe Biden’s peaceful transfer of power.

Since then, the FBI has issued many warnings about the possibility of domestic violent extremism.

Despite these reservations, Mr. Trump maintains his hold on the Republican Party. He met with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday and has increased his public appearances, conducting a series of rallies for his followers across the country in which he continues to preach the idea that he was robbed of the election last year.

His remarks about a coup were in response to new research from Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker in their book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year. According to the book, in the weeks following the election, Gen Milley was rattled by Mr Trump’s refusal to concede.

Gen Milley and other top officials explored how they might prohibit Mr Trump or his associates from using the military to stay in power, according to early passages provided by CNN and the Washington Post ahead of the book’s release. The summary comes to a close.