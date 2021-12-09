Donald Trump claims that if he does not run for president in 2024, his “base will be very angry.”

“I think my support is going to be extremely furious,” Republican former President Donald Trump stated if he does not run for president again in 2024.

Trump made his remarks on The Hugh Hewitt Show, a conservative political podcast hosted by the conservative political commentator, on Wednesday.

Hewitt inquired about Trump’s support for a candidate if he decides not to run in 2024.

“I think my base is going to be extremely furious if I decide that,” Trump answered.

Following that, Trump stated that he is primarily focused on making endorsements in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections. When asked who he’d support for president if he didn’t run, he said, “I’ll explore that matter right after the midterms.”

Trump could “remain king and simply reign as sort of the person in the rear and the head of state of the Republican Party,” according to conservative pundit John Solomon, according to Hewitt.

Trump has yet to openly announce if he will run for president in 2024, though he has hinted at it.

Trump informed Fox News anchor Sean Hannity in June that he has decided whether or not to run for president again in 2024.

“I have to inquire as to where you are in the course of,” says the narrator. “Have you made up your mind without knowing what the solution is?” Hannity began before ultimately asking, “Without knowing what the answer is, have you made up your mind?” Trump said, “Yes.”

Trump then added, “It’s not that I want to.” “It is required by the country. We must look after this land. Battling continually, fighting all the time, isn’t fun.” Trump told conservative commentator Candace Owens in May that he was “extremely thrilled” about “making an announcement at the correct moment” about whether or not he will run for president.

“It is, as you are aware, very early. But I believe that when I make a specific statement, people will be ecstatic “Owens was informed by Trump. “You know, you can’t do it too early for campaign financing reasons because it becomes a whole different thing.” In mid-November, he reiterated his optimism that his choice would make people “extremely happy.” He claimed in late November that if he runs again, he believes he will “easily” win the Republican nomination. Some Republicans are working behind the scenes. This is a condensed version of the information.