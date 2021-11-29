Donald Trump challenges anyone to an election fraud debate, claiming it will be a ratings bonanza.

During the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump has challenged newspaper editors and lawmakers to a debate about his unsubstantiated claims of rampant election fraud.

Former President Trump lamented that “the fake news media” had denigrated what he called “the genuine outcomes” of the election in a typically assertive message sent via email on Sunday.

Former President Trump said he would welcome the chance to debate election fraud allegations, calling it “a ratings bonanza.”

“I am willing to challenge the heads of numerous papers, or even far-left politicians, who have perpetuated the Real Big Lie, which is enormous and determined voter irregularities and fraud,” Trump said in the statement.

This includes Democrats on the biased Unselect Committee, who refuse to look into what sparked the protest on January 6th—fake election results.

“While I am willing to do it,” the statement continued, “they will never agree because they cannot argue that facts in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, and others like New Mexico, where the Democrat Secretary of State changed the voting laws without legislative approval just before the election, making the Republican presidential candidate’s victory virtually impossible.”

“Please let me know if anyone would appreciate a public debate on the facts, not the fiction.” For television, it’ll be a ratings bonanza.”