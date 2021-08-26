Donald Trump calls the 1/6 Committee a “sham” and promises that “executive privilege” would be protected.

Former President Donald Trump called the House Select Committee on Investigations into the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol a “partisan charade” and promised that “executive privilege” would be upheld.

In a statement released through his Save America PAC on Wednesday, Trump asserted that the organization was being used to “distract Americans” from “failures” by President Joe Biden and other Democrats. The announcement came after the Democrat-controlled committee stated it had filed a series of demands for materials linked to conversations between the former president and individuals in his administration in the days leading up to the attack.

“With a request timed to distract Americans from historic and global calamities brought on by Joe Biden and the Democrats, the Leftist ‘select committee’ has further exposed itself as a politicized charade and waste of government dollars,” Trump stated in his statement. “Unfortunately, this partisan exercise is taking place at the expense of long-established legal privilege principles.”

“Executive privilege will be preserved, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked with me, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and our Nation’s future,” Trump added. “These Democrats only have one tired trick up their sleeves: political theater, and their latest request only serves to highlight that dismal reality.”

The House select committee stated a few days ago that it had issued letters to the National Archives and Records Administration, as well as seven other important government departments, including the FBI and the Department of Justice, requesting records. Two weeks was granted to the agencies to comply with the demands.

Trump’s communications, as well as those of his daughter and former adviser Ivanka Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and other key figures in the former president’s orbit, could be included in the records sought.

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is looking into the facts, circumstances, and causes of the attack, according to the committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). "Our Constitution calls for a peaceful transfer of power, and this study aims to assess dangers to that process, identify lessons learned, and provide recommendations for laws and policies," says the report.