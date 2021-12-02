Donald Trump boasts that his rally on January 6 drew the “largest crowd” he’s ever spoken to.

In an interview with British television, Donald Trump remarked that “nobody wants to speak about” how the rally he spoke at previous to the Capitol attack on January 6 had the “biggest crowd I’ve ever addressed before.”

On GB News, Trump told key Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage that “the real insurgency” took place on November 3, while maintaining that he won the last election and that antifa demonstrators were a big factor in the January 6 attack.

During the interview, Farage asked Trump if holding a rally on January 6 was a “mistake.”

“It was a tremendous rally with hundreds of thousands of people in attendance. I believe that was the largest gathering I’ve ever addressed “Trump responded with a statement.

“And I do the opposite. The insurrection took place on November 3, which was Election Day, and it was the insurrection to me before and after that. And the 6th of January was a demonstration.

“But if you looked at the crowd, I believe it was the largest and most people—and I’ve spoken to extremely large crowds—I’ve never spoken in front of a crowd that size. Nobody ever brings it up.

“Unfortunately, some awful things happened after that,” Trump remarked.

After spending weeks alleging election fraud, Trump was accused of instigating the disturbance at the Capitol, telling a gathering of his followers at the rally, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a nation anymore.” Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice.

Trump routinely mentioned audience sizes at his public events during his presidency.

Despite images demonstrating otherwise, he has regularly claimed that his inauguration had the biggest ever public attendance, and he has frequently exaggerated the size of his rally crowds by tens of thousands of people.

During the interview with Farage, the former president also seemed to indicate that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to blame for the violence that transpired on January 6.

“I requested 10,000 National Guardsmen or perhaps the military be there because I knew the crowd would be large, and I knew the anger would be high because of the fraudulent election,” Trump said. This is a condensed version of the information.