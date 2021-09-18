Donald Trump blames the Kabul drone strike on “incompetent generals.”

President Joe Biden and “incompetent Generals” were blamed by former President Donald Trump for the drone strike that killed people in Kabul, Afghanistan late last month.

Although the military had previously stated that the August 29 strike was necessary to prevent the Islamic State militant group ISIS-K from launching new terrorist attacks, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the United States General Command, admitted on Friday that the attack killed 10 civilians, including as many as seven children.

Trump reacted to the news by issuing a statement through his Save America PAC, claiming that the attack failed because the Biden administration tried to play tough since the country had “surrendered” to the Taliban, resulting in a disorganized military pullout.

“How terrible that our inept Generals have killed so many people,” Trump remarked. “After surrendering to the Taliban, which left many soldiers injured or dead, and left Americans and the best military weapons in the world behind, the Biden administration wanted to prove that they were tough guys. Our country has never been so humiliated or ashamed in its history.”

Despite the fact that the pullout was carried out under Biden’s watch, it was the Trump administration that negotiated a cease-fire with the Taliban. Following the departure of the majority of American forces, the US-backed Afghan government and military were swiftly attacked by the Taliban.

ISIS-K, an opponent of both the Taliban and the United States, carried out a suicide attack at Kabul airport on August 26, killing 13 American service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians. The US fired two attacks on ISIS-K sites, the second of which killed civilians, according to the military.

McKenzie said he was “totally accountable” for the strike and its “tragic conclusion” during a Friday news conference. According to him, the military “acted under the basis of reasonable certainty,” believing that the strike was necessary to prevent “an imminent threat to our soldiers and the evacuees at the airport.”

“At the time of the strike, the strike team was persuaded that the area was clear of civilians, and they had taken precautions with weaponry throughout the operation to reduce the risk of civilian casualties,” McKenzie stated. “This is the result of our inquiry. This is a condensed version of the information.