Donald Trump Attacks ‘Fool’ Joe Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Using 9/11 ‘Address’

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, ex-President Donald Trump applauded first responders in a video broadcast Saturday, before rapidly criticizing his successor’s management of the war in Afghanistan that the hijackings provoked.

The former president began the video distributed by Trump’s Save America PAC by noting that Saturday was a “very sad” day and that September 11 “represents profound sadness for our country.”

He lauded the “bravery of our cops, firefighters, and first responders of all kinds.” They did an absolutely fantastic job. In the video titled “speech on the 20th Anniversary of September 11th,” he remarked, “We love them and we appreciate them.”

However, Trump’s solemn reflections on the day ended only 22 seconds into the one-minute 44-second video, as he quickly moved on to the manner in which the US exited Afghanistan, which “did such harm to our country,” and referred to the deaths of American service members killed in the Kabul airport attack.

“The loss of 13 heroic warriors and the many more who were wounded should never have happened,” Trump stated, adding that “$85 billion worth of the finest and most sophisticated military equipment” was taken “without even firing a shot.”

“Our president was made to seem like a fool, and that can never be allowed to happen,” Trump said of the pullout, which he assisted in negotiating.

“Bad preparation, great weakness, and leaders who truly didn’t grasp what was going on,” Trump said.

The previous GOP administration reached a disengagement agreement with the Taliban in February 2020, which excluded the Afghan government and established a May 1 timetable for the ultimate exit. Biden, for his part, has attacked Trump for striking an agreement that gives the Taliban more control.

“This is the 20th year of this conflict, and it should have been a year of victory, honor, and strength,” Trump said in his speech.

“Instead, Joe Biden and his failed administration surrendered in defeat,” Trump stated, adding that the US “will struggle to recover from the shame created by this incompetence.”

Trump will pay a visit to Ground Zero to commemorate the anniversary.