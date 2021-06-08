Donald Trump, according to the Justice Department, cannot be held accountable for his “crude” remarks.

Officials with the US Justice Department say Donald Trump cannot be held personally accountable for “crude and disrespectful” remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape while he was president.

Responding to claims of wrongdoing fits within the activities of any president’s office, the lawyers told a federal appeals court.

The lawyers are attempting to overturn a judge’s decision that Mr Trump, not the United States, is responsible for responding to E Jean Carroll’s defamation charges.

In a June 2019 book, the journalist claimed Trump assaulted her in a posh Manhattan department shop in the 1990s.

Ms Carroll expressed her displeasure on Monday with the Justice Department’s attempt to prevent her from holding Mr Trump responsible.

It comes just days after Mr Trump urged Republicans to back candidates who are loyal to him in next year’s midterm elections and hinted at a presidential run in 2024 at the North Carolina GOP conference.