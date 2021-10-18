Donald Trump, according to a Republican senator, will not even be nominated for President in 2024.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) believes that if Donald Trump stands for president in 2024, he will lose the election and may not even make it to the final national vote.

Sen. Cassidy claimed former President Trump might fall at the first hurdle and not be selected as the Republican nominee during an interview with Mike Allen for Axios on HBO that aired on Sunday.

Sen. Cassidy explained his viewpoint as follows: “President Trump is the first Republican president to lose the House, Senate, and Presidency all in the same four-year period. Winning elections is the goal.” “Do you believe he [Trump] could lose the nomination if he ran?” Allen interjected. “Well, if you want to win the presidency, and presumably that’s what voters are thinking about,” Sen. Cassidy responded. After that, the legislator confirmed that he would not vote for former President Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee.

Sen. Cassidy was censured by the Louisiana Republican Party earlier this year for voting to convict former President Trump during his impeachment hearing in the aftermath of the Capitol riot on January 6.

He was one of just seven Republican senators to do so, and the former President was eventually cleared of charges of incitement to insurgency.”

Sen. Cassidy explained to Allen why he voted to convict former President Trump: “I swear to uphold and defend the United States Constitution.

“And when a pattern of behavior culminated on January 6 and we’ve had revelations since then, that just led me to that choice.”

Despite the wrath of former President Trump and Louisiana Republicans, Sen. Cassidy’s position is largely safe because he won’t be up for re-election until November 2026.

While Senator Cassidy has stated that he will not vote for former President Trump if he is nominated for the Republican nomination, top pollsters have him as the favorite to win the race in 2024.

Last week, BetOnline gave odds of 11-4 on Trump prevailing, 13-4 on incumbent President Joe Biden, and 5-1 on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Florida’s governor is a Republican. With odds of 10-1, Ron DeSantis trailed Harris, but was ahead of Pete Buttigieg (16-1), Nikki Haley (18-1), and Mike. This is a condensed version of the information.