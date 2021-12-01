Don Lemon remains silent on Chris Cuomo’s CNN suspension.

Anderson Cooper of CNN addressed his coworker Chris Cuomo’s suspension, while his friend and podcast co-host Don Lemon did not.

This suspension comes after CNN launched an investigation into testimony presented by the New York Attorney General on Monday in relation to sexual misconduct allegations against Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo’s brother, and former New York Governor.

According to transcripts, Chris Cuomo was heavily involved in assisting his brother in building a defense against the allegations. He’s been accused of exploiting his media clout to unearth information on the women making the allegations.

“The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and documents that were released today by the NY Attorney General merit a full examination and consideration,” CNN informed The Washington Newsday ahead of the decision to suspend Chris Cuomo.

“Over the coming few days, we’ll be having talks and seeking greater clarification about their relevance as it relates to CNN.”

Lemon, whose show is frequently followed by Chris Cuomo’s, made no mention of the ban. On Monday, CNN host Anderson Cooper lauded Chris Cuomo, calling him one of the “kindest individuals” he knows.

“It’s fantastic to see you,” he replied. “I know you had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and I hope you did.” I’ve missed you, and I’m grateful for your friendship and love; I believe you’re incredible. You are one of the most generous persons I have ever met, and I meant every word.” Lemon has also received backlash on social media for expressing support for Chris Cuomo prior to his expulsion.

On Anderson Cooper 360°, the host announced that he would be gaining a second hour due to the suspension of Chris Cuomo and his show. “There’s some news regarding this network right now, and it includes Chris Cuomo, the anchor of Cuomo Prime Time,” Cooper stated.

“According to new records disclosed this week, Chris was more closely involved than previously known in assisting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in crafting a defense amid a barrage of sexual misconduct claims.”

He then read from a CNN spokesperson’s statement. “On Monday, the Attorney General’s office in New York published transcripts and evidence that cast new light on Chris Cuomo’s role in his brother’s defense. We were not in possession of the documents. This is a condensed version of the information.