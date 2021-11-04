Don Lemon claims that Democrats in Virginia went into a “complete and total meltdown.”

Following the party’s terrible election showing, Don Lemon stated the Democrats were the authors of their own demise.

The CNN anchor discussed Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe’s loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race, as well as Democratic governor Phil Murphy’s tight victory against GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

The elections “rocked the Democratic party,” Lemon added, citing a Republican sweep in Virginia, which included GOP victories in the attorney general and lieutenant governor races, as well as a gubernatorial election in New Jersey that “went down to the wire.”

“The anatomy, really, of a Democratic catastrophe, a complete and total meltdown,” he added, adding that “the indications were all there” before election night.

Lemon chastised the party in power in the House, Senate, and White House for being “seemingly unable to get out of its own way, and the repercussions are being seen at the voting box.”

All of the indicators were in place. COVID rage, Democratic infighting and ineptness, and a misunderstanding of what matters most to suburban people, such as education.” He went on to say that parents were concerned about what “their kids are being taught in school,” whether or not their fears were founded in fact.

Democrats should learn from people who are unconcerned with the “back and forth on Capitol Hill….they are communicating loud and clear,” he said.

He thought voters were disillusioned by a “never-ending pandemic” that had been going on for months despite President Joe Biden’s declaration that it would be done by July.

According to Lemon, the Democrats have also paid a price for the “sluggish economy,” high gas costs, groceries, crime, and supply chain concerns.

“People want us to get things done,” Biden told reporters after the Virginia loss, adding, “I think we just have to generate results for them.”

The loss of McAuliffe in a state that President Joe Biden carried by ten points only a year ago has prompted soul-searching in a party already riven by internal strife.

House Democrats are worried that they could lose their majority in the 2022 midterm elections as negotiations over a $1.75 trillion package of social benefits and climate measures continue.

Rep. Cheri said, "It's a wakeup call, and we'd better learn from it."