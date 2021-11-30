Don Lemon Applauds Chris Cuomo Live on Air as the Host’s Brother’s Involvement Is Revealed.

Last night, CNN host Don Lemon expressed his gratitude for Chris Cuomo’s relationship and commended his character by referring to him as “one of the kindest individuals” he knows.

Cuomo, who has his own CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time, has been chastised for his support for his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is facing sexual assault claims.

Andrew Cuomo is accused of aggressively touching a female assistance and, if proved guilty, may face jail time. A criminal complaint was filed on October 28 in Albany City Court, requiring Andrew Cuomo to appear for a hearing on November 17. This has now been rescheduled for January 7.

Chris Cuomo has been accused of assisting his brother by leveraging his media clout. Chris Cuomo was able to dig up information on the women accusing his brother, according to testimony released by the New York Attorney General on Monday.

While Chris Cuomo has acknowledged that he advised his brother on how to strategize and cope with the crisis, transcripts suggest that he played a larger role.

On CNN yesterday night, both Lemon and Chris Cuomo expressed their gratitude for their friends and family, as well as the opportunity to spend the holidays together.

Lemon stated, ” “It’s fantastic to see you; I’m sure you had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and I hope you did. I’ve missed you, and I’m grateful for your friendship and love; I believe you’re incredible. You are one of the most generous persons I have ever met, and I meant every word.” Cuomo thanked him and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with his family.

He stated, " "I am grateful for your presence in my life. It was nice to see you enjoying yourselves. Friendsgiving is a ritual that I like. It was wonderful to be in the house for the first time; everything was wonderful, one memory at a time. It's always better with you around, but it was nice to hear you were having a wonderful time wherever you were." Cuomo made no mention of the new information about his case.