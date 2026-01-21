Don Lemon and Nicki Minaj Engage in Heated Feud Over Minneapolis Protest

In a clash that has sparked intense debate over journalism, free speech, and public protest, former CNN anchor Don Lemon and rapper Nicki Minaj have become embroiled in a fierce online war. The feud, ignited by Lemon’s coverage of an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church, has drawn in federal officials and highlighted the complex intersection of activism, media, and celebrity politics.

The Protest and Lemon’s Coverage

The controversy began on January 18, 2026, when activists disrupted a Sunday service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. The protest targeted David Easterwood, a pastor at the church who also serves as the acting field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Demonstrators were protesting the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, which had sparked local outrage. Video footage of the incident, showing Good attempting to drive away from Ross during an immigration enforcement operation, fueled the activists’ anger and their call for justice.

Don Lemon, known for his outspoken views and activism, attended the protest as a journalist, livestreaming the disruption and interviewing the participants. His report, posted on social media platform Bluesky, quickly went viral, with supporters praising his focus on the protesters’ motivations. However, many criticized Lemon for filming inside a house of worship, claiming it crossed ethical boundaries. The debate intensified when Lemon’s role in the protest was questioned, with some accusing him of being complicit in the disruption rather than merely covering it.

Minaj’s Homophobic Outburst

Rapper Nicki Minaj, a vocal supporter of conservative causes, was one of Lemon’s most prominent critics. On January 19, she posted a scathing tweet on X (formerly Twitter), calling Lemon “DISGUSTING” and demanding his imprisonment. Her message, which included a disturbing image of the horror character Chucky, contained a homophobic slur aimed at Lemon. Minaj later defended her language, explaining that she used the slur to garner attention and stir controversy. The post was widely condemned for its hateful tone, but Minaj stood by her words, saying she was glad it had angered people.

Lemon wasted no time in firing back, posting a TikTok video in which he called Minaj a “homophobic bigot” and accused her of lacking knowledge about the situation. He also took a personal swipe at her, questioning her commitment to the African American community and suggesting that she should be deported, referencing her 2024 admission that she was not a U.S. citizen despite living in the country for years. “You don’t care about African Americans, and you’re not an African American,” Lemon declared in his video. “Get a life, stop being a pick-me.”

The back-and-forth between the two public figures quickly gained national attention, with supporters and detractors alike weighing in on the exchange. The spat has only further fueled the ongoing debate about the role of celebrities in political discourse and the ethics of journalism in sensitive spaces.

Political Fallout and Legal Concerns

As the feud unfolded, former President Donald Trump—an outspoken critic of Lemon and a fan of Minaj—joined the conversation, amplifying calls for Lemon’s prosecution. Trump shared a post on Truth Social demanding that Lemon be held to the same standard as abortion clinic protesters who have faced lengthy prison sentences. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ), led by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, issued a stern warning on January 18, stating that the protest may have violated federal laws, including the FACE Act and the Enforcement Act of 1871, which protect houses of worship from being used as sites for protest.

In a statement, Dhillon asserted that Lemon’s actions went beyond mere journalism, suggesting that he was complicit in the protest. “It isn’t a shield from being a part of a criminal conspiracy,” she said. The DOJ confirmed it was investigating the protest, though it did not specify whether Lemon would face charges.

The Bigger Picture

Despite the intense personal attacks, both Lemon and Minaj have used the incident to push their respective political agendas. Lemon, in his statements, emphasized that his focus was on covering the protest and the larger issues surrounding it, particularly the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good. He called out the manufactured outrage surrounding his coverage, urging attention to be refocused on the need for accountability in the ICE operation. For Minaj, the controversy seemed to act as a badge of honor, with the rapper continuing to embrace her right-wing politics and vocal support for Trump. At a December 2025 event, Minaj declared her admiration for the former president, claiming that he had inspired hope in many Americans.

The feud between Lemon and Minaj underscores the volatile nature of modern public discourse, where social media can rapidly escalate disagreements into public spectacles that reach the highest levels of government and celebrity culture. As the debate rages on, the core issues—the role of journalism in activism, the boundaries of protest, and the intersection of media and politics—remain at the forefront of national conversations.