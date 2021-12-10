Domino’s issues a “extremely important” cautionary statement on I’m A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity… viewers have received a “very significant announcement” from Domino’s Pizza.

People continue to purchase pizzas from the fast-food delivery and takeaway firm to Gwrych Castle, where campmates are currently surviving on rice and beans.

For the second year, the ITV series is being filmed at Abergele Castle in North Wales, due to coronavirus limitations preventing it from being shot in the Australian outback.

The celebrities are forced to live in difficult circumstances and are left to fend for themselves while at the camp.

Many people lose weight after leaving the castle, and Naughty Boy recently changed his appearance after being voted off.

Viewers appear to be concerned about the celebs’ well-being.

Domino’s issued the following message on Twitter: “Yes, we understand that the campmates are in need of a tasty treat after the Bushtucker Trials, but please refrain from ordering pizzas for the castle.

“Because we can’t get them through the gates, your favorite celebs will miss out on the fun.

“(However, the staff seems extremely pleased.)”

A video obtained by Metro shows a truck attempting but failing to deliver a number of boxes to the castle.

The post was promptly retweeted by a number of pizza enthusiasts.

“I live down the road, you have to pass through my house to get to the castle.. you can drop off any undesired deliveries here,” JDWeStan replied.

“Can’t you give the food ordered for the castle to a homeless shelter?” Jon Owen asked.

“Can’t you hire a helicopter and make a parachute drop?” ShaneUK asked, to which Domino’s responded, “We’ll phone our Rhyl store and see where the helicopter is.”