Lander County in Nevada, which former President Donald Trump won by a big majority in the 2020 election, will replace its Dominion Voting Systems voting equipment.

Lander County commissioners approved $224,000 for new ES&S voting machines and $69,000 for maintenance, installation, and training, with a population of 5,733. Equipment from ES&S is nationally certified and used all around the country.

In October, outgoing County Clerk Sadie Sullivan, who oversees local elections, advised the commissioners that ES&S was dependable, and the commissioners decided to hire the firm.

Following the 2020 election, conspiracy allegations arose over Dominion’s voting equipment. Without evidence, Trump campaign lawyers claimed that the company’s voting devices had ties to Venezuela, George Soros, and Antifa.

The assertions were proved to be false. New networks were sued for defamation once they publicized them. Residents in Lander County, on the other hand, continue to assert that Dominion’s voting equipment altered election outcomes by making comments to the commission throughout the last several months.

The commissioners stated that they examined Dominion’s equipment because they were unsure about the machines elsewhere, not because they suspected foul play in Lander’s elections.

In a proposal earlier this year, Lander County commissioners considered an Arizona-style voting machine audit and advised hand-counting ballots in future elections, despite Trump receiving nearly 80% of the vote.

According to Sullivan, seizing Dominion equipment would be difficult under state law and the county’s contract with the corporation. Hand-counting, she warned commissioners, might lead to human error and mistakes.

Elko County commissioners are also exploring new voting equipment. Republicans in the state say they’re confident with local results, but they’re concerned about election meddling in other areas where Dominion technology is used, and believe that replacing it will help restore public faith.

The results in Nevada, where President Joe Biden won by 33,596 votes, were accurate and reliable, according to Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

The federal government certifies electronic voting machines in Nevada, and they must function on closed systems to avoid hacking and cyberattacks. A paper audit must be printed by touch screen voting machines, which is then scanned and counted by another machine.

