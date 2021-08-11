Dominion Lawsuit Against Newsmax, OAN is a ‘Attempt’ to ‘Undermine a Free Press,’ according to Newsmax.

On Tuesday, Dominion Voting Systems, the vote-counting machine manufacturer at the core of a 2020 presidential election fraud plot, filed defamation lawsuits against conservative broadcasters and a prominent Trump backer.

Newsmax, One America News, their executives, and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com, are named in the petition, which argues that false assertions that Dominion manipulated the election for President Joe Biden have cost the firm $1.6 billion in losses, corporate value, and brand damage.

In a response, Newsmax spokesperson Brian Peterson claimed the broadcaster’s 2020 election coverage was based on charges made by the president, his advisers, and members of Congress.

In a statement, Peterson added, “Dominion’s move today is an obvious attempt to quash such reporting and undermine a free press.”

In a statement, Dominion CEO John Poulos said, “We are launching these three charges today because the defendants mentioned show no remorse, nor any sign that they plan to stop disseminating disinformation.”

Dominion sued Fox News and Trump associates Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, for slander earlier this year. They’ve all asked for the lawsuits to be dismissed.

Dominion, one of the nation’s major providers of vote-counting machines and software, has been targeted by Trump supporters and friends, who allege the firm was founded in Venezuela to rig elections for late leader Hugo Chavez and that it has the potential to flip votes.

OAN and Newsmax, according to Dominion, made those bogus assertions to raise their own revenues at Dominion’s expense.

There was no election fraud sufficient to affect the outcome, according to law enforcement and election efforts, including Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr.

Charles Herring, the creator of OAN, did not respond to a text message requesting comment.

Byrne texted a chart apparently projecting election results from a Senate runoff in Georgia in response to a request for comment.