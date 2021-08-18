Dominic West’s portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown is the most recent ‘generous’ casting.

Dominic West will play Prince Charles in season five of The Crown, the latest in a long line of “very generous” casting moves, according to many fans of the program.

Princess Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki of The Great Gatsby, since the show recounts the disintegration of the royal marriage in the 1990s.

Some followers claimed West resembled the genuine heir to the throne, but in a positive way.

“Casting Dominic West as Prince Charles is one of the most… generous… casting choices,” Margaret Menefee remarked on Twitter.

“Look, I’m infatuated with THE CROWN,” wrote film reviewer Robert Daniels. Casting Dominic West as Prince Charles, on the other hand, is a bit of a stretch.

“He’s just a lot tougher than I am. It’s his brooding physical presence, not just his features. His stature’s resolute angles. I’m sure he’ll provide a fantastic performance, but something about this doesn’t feel right, and it’s not just because of Charles’ appearance. However, the essence of the show’s character.”

“It brings me so much joy to think of Prince Charles seeing as everyone thinks Dominic West is too attractive to play him #thecrown,” another Twitter user said.

West’s portrayal is far from the first time the casting committee has puffed up a historical figure.

pic.twitter.com/FohsdLGNCH prince charles in real life / dominic west as prince charles in the crown pic.twitter.com/FohsdLGNCH prince charles in real life

August 17, 2021 — Sal Gentile (@salgentile)

Margaret Thatcher, sometimes known as the Iron Lady in the United Kingdom, is played by Gillian Anderson.

In season five, Trainspotting actor Jonny Lee Miller reprises his role as John Major, Thatcher’s successor as Conservative Prime Minister.

The fourth season of the show followed Charles and Diana from their wedding in July 1981 to the end of the 1980s.

Season 5 would most likely focus on their split amid Queen Elizabeth II’s famed “annus horribilis” in 1992, when Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson also divorced and Windsor Castle was set on fire.