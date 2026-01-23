Dominic Taylor to Open New Caribbean Restaurant in Dalston

Dominic Taylor is set to revive his popular Caribbean restaurant, The Good Front Room, with a new permanent location in Dalston Square. After winning Channel 4’s Five Star Kitchen: Britain’s Next Great Chef in 2023, Taylor’s Caribbean concept was a huge success during its pop-up residency at the Langham Hotel. Following a ten-month stint, the pop-up closed, only to be replaced by the ill-fated Mediterranean Mimosa restaurant. Now, Taylor returns to the scene with an ambitious plan to bring his distinctive Caribbean flavors to a permanent space in East London.

The new restaurant, scheduled to open on Thursday, February 5, 2026, will seat 80 and is located on the ground floor of Thomas Tower, right next to Dalston Junction station. It promises to continue the legacy of its predecessor while introducing a new chapter in Taylor’s culinary journey. The menu will feature signature dishes such as a coco stack slider with Irish-inspired “proper” chips, rum and raisin pork belly strips, and a modern twist on ackee and saltfish cake. Main course options will include short rib brown stew, whole jerk chicken for two, and a seafood boil, while dessert offerings will highlight Taylor’s sweet potato sticky toffee pudding with vanilla bean custard.

Rooted in Tradition and Memory

Inspired by Taylor’s great-aunt Myrtle and the cherished front rooms of Caribbean homes, The Good Front Room is designed as a space to honor memory, pride, and the Windrush generation. Taylor sees the restaurant as a way to carry forward the stories, recipes, and traditions of his heritage. “Doing this now feels like the right moment to build something entirely my own, rooted in where I come from,” said Taylor, who draws from his family’s legacy as he builds his culinary vision.

Alongside the dishes, the restaurant will feature a £16 cocktail menu, as well as a selection of beers including Red Stripe and Dragon stout. A brand-new wine list will complement the offerings, rounding out the experience for guests. The Good Front Room will operate from Thursday to Sunday evenings, with lunch service available on weekends.

Located at 1 Thomas Tower, Dalston Square, E8 3GU, The Good Front Room will open to the public on February 5. For more details, visit thegoodfrontroom.co.uk.