Dominic Raab, under pressure, rejects calls to quit over the Afghanistan problem.

In a belligerent appearance before MPs, Dominic Raab denied calls for him to quit and refused to explain why he went on holiday amid the Afghanistan crisis.

After it was revealed last month that the Foreign Secretary had practically fled to Crete for more than a week during the fall of Kabul, he has been under pressure to resign.

Mr Raab conceded before the Commons foreign affairs committee that the Taliban’s win had caught him “off guard,” but justified his actions since then.

When questioned why the UK got it so “badly wrong,” the minister blamed a “optimism bias” in intelligence.

“I am not going to start adding to, honestly, the fishing expedition beyond the facts that I have articulated and the fulsome statement and having answered questions on this continuously,” Mr Raab said when asked about his decision to fly to Crete for a family vacation during the crisis.

In June, he added, the UK began planning for a possible departure of Afghanistan.

“We began planning for an evacuation and, as a result, a full drawdown of the embassy in June,” the minister told MPs.

Despite Labour’s demands, Mr Raab indicated he would not consider resigning over the impasse.

“No, I considered getting on with the job of bringing 17,000 people out, which has been a Herculean task,” he said.

Afghans who worked as guards at the British embassy in Kabul were among those left behind, according to the Foreign Secretary.

“We intended to get some of those embassy guards through, but the buses that were supposed to pick them up and carry them to the airport were denied entry,” he explained.

More than 8,000 former Afghan personnel and their family members were among the 15,000-plus people evacuated by the UK since August 13 under the Afghan relocations and aid strategy (Arap).

When asked if a portrait of the Queen had been left in the UK embassy, Mr Raab looked surprised and replied, “My impression was that it was destroyed.” Is it true that it wasn’t?”

When told that the portrait had been photographed alongside Taliban members, he responded, “We had a very clear, in fact I talked through with the.”

