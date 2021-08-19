Dominic Raab is under pressure to resign because of the delays in Afghanistan.

After failing to make a key phone call concerning rescuing Afghan interpreters while on vacation in Crete, Dominic Raab is under increasing pressure to resign or be fired.

According to The Mirror, Mr Raab is facing widespread calls to resign because he was ‘too busy’ to help translators flee Afghanistan.

He was instructed that speaking with Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar about assisting in the evacuation of interpreters from the country – without passports or visas if necessary – was of the utmost importance.

“We propose the Foreign Secretary promptly telephones the Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar,” senior officials said in a message shared by the Daily Mail last Friday.

Instead, they were told he wasn’t available and the responsibility was given to junior minister Zac Goldsmith, a Tory peer.

When reporters asked Mr. Raab if he would resign today, he replied, “No.”

Mr Raab’s actions have been supported by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who claims: “The Afghan government was melting away quicker than ice at the moment, and no phone call would have made the slightest difference.”

Many, though, have criticized him harshly.

“How can Boris Johnson allow the Foreign Secretary to continue in his post after yet another catastrophic lack of judgment?” questioned Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary.

“If Dominic Raab won’t quit, the Prime Minister must show some leadership and fire him.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said: “He couldn’t even make one phone call?” “How come he’s still working this morning?”

“Who wouldn’t make a phone call if they were informed it may save someone’s life?” said Labour leader Keir Starmer.

“Dominic Raab must resign today,” said Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesman Layla Moran.

“If he doesn’t, the Prime Minister needs to demonstrate some leadership and fire him.”

“Tory ministers cannot absolve themselves of responsibility for this foreign policy disaster,” SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said.

“Dominic Raab has failed to fulfill his basic responsibilities as Foreign Secretary, putting people’s lives in jeopardy. His situation is untenable, and he must quit or face dismissal.”

The Westminster leader of Plaid Cymru,.