Dominic Cummings’ suggestion to Nate Diaz over Dana White has left UFC fans perplexed.

Dominic Cummings, the former main adviser to the Prime Minister, has counseled UFC fighter Nate Diaz on his future move in the sport.

Cummings, 49, resigned from Downing Street in November of last year, eight months after the disastrous trip to Barnard Castle shattered public confidence in the government’s coronavirus response.

The controversial aide isn’t known to be a UFC fan, and this is the first time we’ve heard of him tweeting about the sport.

Cummings responded to former UFC champion Nate Diaz, who simply tweeted, “I’m fighting somebody,” in the unusual post.

Diaz is currently involved in a contract dispute with the UFC and is hoping to strike a new deal so he can return to the octagon.

Cummings responded to Diaz by telling him not to sign a new contract and blasting UFC president and founder Dana White for’screwing’ famous fighter Georges St-Pierre.

Cummings wrote on Twitter: “Do not sign a new UFC contract; you will make more money elsewhere AND @danawhite will come up with a deal for the trilogy @TheNotoriousMMA fight at some time; but, you will have far more leverage and make more money elsewhere. Look at how they messed up @GeorgesStPierre’s contract, which is about to expire.” The political strategist’s recent tweet left many people perplexed.

One person stated: “Nate Diaz receives advise from Dominic Cummings. What type of other reality is this?” “I’m unclear if this is the actual Dominic Cummings or a spoof account,” said another.