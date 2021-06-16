Dominic Cummings revealed Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp communications, branding Matt Hancock as “f****** hopeless.”

Boris Johnson’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has shared a Whatsapp message in which the Prime Minister appears to label Health Secretary Matt Hancock “totally f****** hopeless”.

Mr. Cummings, who recently testified in front of Congress regarding the government’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, wrote a lengthy blog post claiming that “Number10/Hancock have repeatedly misled about the failings last year.”

Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson are pictured in a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation from a late-night exchange on March 26, 2020, discussing measures from “MH” in strengthening the UK’s COVID testing capability.

The screenshot depicts a response from the prime minister that reads, “Totally f****** hopeless.”

Mr Johnson is believed to have openly considered shifting responsibility for acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) away from Mr Hancock and given it to Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove in another exchange, dated April 27, last year.

“On ppe, it’s a disaster,” the prime minister is said to have written. I can’t think of anything else to do but remove Hancock and replace him with Gove.”

Mr. Cummings said in his blog post: “Why did you keep a Secretary of State who you described as “f***ing hopeless” in the face of his failures on testing, care homes, and PPE, and how many more people died as a result of your reluctance to dismiss him?

“Why is No. 10 lying to the public, including Parliament, about the fact that the initial aim was to achieve “herd immunity by September” but had to be scrapped?

“Did Patrick Vallance give you a briefing on NHS statistics showing that the death rate at the first April peak was substantially higher than before/after the peak, and do you now agree with Hancock that every patient received the treatment they required?”

“Do you now agree with Hancock that there was no lack of PPE, or did you agree with yourself in April 2020 that PPE supply was a ‘disaster,’ necessitating Hancock’s relocation?” he asked.

Although Mr Johnson did not answer, Labour leader Keir Starmer shocked some by not addressing the issue at Prime Minister's Questions today.