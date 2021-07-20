Dominic Cummings has raised the possibility of removing Boris Johnson from office. only a few weeks after the electoral victory

Just weeks after assisting Boris Johnson in winning the leadership election, Dominic Cummings claimed he was considering replacing him as Prime Minister.

In an explosive interview with the BBC broadcast tonight, the former Downing Street adviser accused Mr Johnson of lacking a strategy and claimed he “doesn’t know how to be Prime Minister.”

Mr Cummings aided the Prime Minister in securing an 80-seat majority in the December 2019 General Election, but he maintains he was just assisting with the campaign to end the Brexit discussion and not because he had any real faith in his leadership.

Only weeks after Mr Johnson’s landslide victory, Mr Cummings exposed the extent of the acrimonious relationship between former Vote Leave officials and Mr Johnson’s now-wife, Carrie Johnson.

“We were holding meetings in Number 10 before even mid-January saying it’s apparent that Carrie (Johnson) intends to get rid of all of us,” the former de facto chief of staff added.

“At that point, we were already talking that by the summer, either we’d all left or we’d be attempting to get rid of him and install someone else as Prime Minister.”

Mrs Johnson was delighted to have Vote Leave officials working in Downing Street in 2019, according to the Prime Minister’s former aide, but this later altered.

“As soon as the election was won, her reaction was, ‘Why should it be Dominic and the Vote Leave team?’” he explained. Why should I not be the one pulling the strings?”’

Mr. Cummings also blasted the Prime Minister's agenda for the country.

“He doesn’t have a plan, he doesn’t know how to be Prime Minister, and we only put him in there to solve an issue, not because he was the best guy to manage the country,” he continued.

Mr Cummings, who worked as an adviser to Michael Gove while he was education secretary, said his relationship with Mr Johnson was beginning to fall apart “by summer 2020,” with him and former head of communications Lee Cain leaving by November.

